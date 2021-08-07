UK-Based Saietta Group Turns Royal Enfield GT650 Into An EV

Saitta Group, in partnership with Padmini VNA, is planning to offer electric mobility solutions for Indian two-wheelers

Britain’s Saietta Group, which specialises in electric mobility, has built an EV conversion kit for the Royal Enfield GT650. The kit can be directly fitted onto the motorcycle, and currently, the company believes this is the fastest way to lower automobile emissions – by providing practical EV conversion solutions for existing IC-powered vehicles.

The company has developed AFT high-tech electric motors, which are extremely light and compact, while also offering great efficiency. The AFT electric powertrain can be integrated into a wide range of motorcycle platforms, making it extremely versatile and practical. The first of the AFT motors – AFT 140 and AFT 110 – are designed to be pocket-friendly solutions to achieve zero tailpipe emissions.

The Royal Enfield GT-based EV seen in the pictures here is powered by the AFT 140, which is a 52-Volt system. Saietta has made a few other EV specific changes to the motorcycle as well. The clutch lever, for example, has been replaced by an electric brake (braking regeneration system), which charges up the battery while shedding speed, while the regular braking system also remains.

Saietta Group has also performed an EV conversion on a Hero Xtreme 160R. The 160cc engine of the motorcycle is replaced by a 48-Volt AFT 110 electric motor, to showcase that this tech is also feasible for commuter motorcycles as well. On both the RE Continental GT and Hero Xtreme, swappable batteries are offered, which is an extremely practical touch.

The AFT electric motors offer high torque and power output considering their size. Currently, Saietta is working on a new, high-power system, which would be used on high-performance motorcycles. The company is hoping to mass-produce these motors, and these could even be incorporated into scooters, rickshaws, and micro-cars.

Earlier this year, Saietta Group had entered a partnership with India’s Padmini VNA. The latter is a supplier for many Indian manufacturers, including Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, TVS, and Bajaj Auto. The tie-up will see Saietta and Padmini offer electric mobility solutions for the two-wheeler market in India, which would be a giant leap towards a greener future.