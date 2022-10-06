Two-Wheeler Sales Sep 2022 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE

Hero MotoCorp finished on top of the two-wheeler sales standings with 5,07,690 units in September 2022 against 5,05,462 units with a YoY growth of 0.4 per cent

In the month of September 2022, Hero MotoCorp continued to lead the two-wheeler sales charts considering the overall dispatches as 5,07,690 units were recorded against 5,05,462 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY positive volume growth of 0.4 per cent. Honda was the second-largest two-wheeler producer in the country last month.

The Japanese manufacturer posted a domestic tally of 4,88,924 unit sales last month as against 4,63,683 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 5.4 per cent. The brand is widely reported to launch an all-new entry-level 100 cc motorcycle to take on Hero Splendor this festive season.

It is expected to be followed by a new 125 cc scooter, a 160 cc motorcycle and a 300-350 cc motorcycle. The XRE 300 dual sport motorcycle was caught testing recently in India as it was benchmarked against its main rival KTM 390 Adventure. It will be interesting to see if it will make its way to India or not as the adv segment is really booming.

Two-Wheeler Brands (YoY) September 2022 Sales September 2021 Sales 1. Hero MotoCorp (0.4%) 5,07,690 5,05,462 2. Honda (5.4%) 4,88,924 4,63,683 3. TVS (16.3%) 2,83,878 2,44,084 4. Bajaj Auto (28.1%) 2,22,912 1,73,945 5. Royal Enfield (170.4%) 73,646 27,233 6. Suzuki (29.5%) 72,012 68,012

Only a few months ago, Honda introduced the CB 300F naked streetfighter with an oil-cooled engine. TVS Motor Company finished in the third position with a total of 2,83,878 units in the month of September 2022 against 2,44,084 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 16.3 per cent.

All of the top six two-wheeler makers registered positive YoY growth last month. Bajaj Auto finished in the fourth position with 2,22,912 units against 1,73,945 units with a YoY growth of 28.1 per cent. The Chakan-based manufacturer is currently looking to expand the Pulsar N series lineup. RE was the fifth most sold two-wheeler company last month.

With good reception for the recently launched Hunter 350, Royal Enfield posted 73,646 units against 27,233 units in September 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 170.4 per cent – the highest amongst the top six. Suzuki ended up sixth with 72,012 unit sales against 68,012 units with a YoY growth of 29.5 per cent.