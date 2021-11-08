Two-Wheeler Sales October 2021 – Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Royal Enfield

Hero MotoCorp recorded 5,27,779 units in the month of October 2021 as against 7,91,137 units during the same period last year with 33.2 per cent de-growth

In the month of October 2021, the two-wheeler market sales had been on the negative side when compared to the same period last year as the industry was making a steady recovery following the health crisis. The auto sector as a whole has been facing headwinds due to the shortage of semiconductors as production has been hampered big time across different segments.

Hero MotoCorp posted a cumulative domestic tally of 5,27,779 units in the month of October 2021 as against 7,91,137 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY negative volume growth of 33.2 per cent. All the popular mainstream two-wheeler companies such as Honda, TVS, Bajaj, and Royal Enfield recorded YoY de-growth last month.

Hero recently introduced the Stealth Edition of the Xtreme 160R, a more powerful four-valve version of the Xpulse 200, top-spec Glamour Xtec with added features and updates to scooters including Pleasure Plus (Xtec variant) and Maestro. Honda’s two-wheeler division continued to finish second with 3,94,623 units as against 4,94,459 units in October 2020.

Two-Wheeler Brands (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Hero MotoCorp (-33.2%) 5,27,779 7,91,137 2. Honda (-20.1%) 3,94,623 4,94,459 3. TVS (-14.1%) 2,58,777 3,01,380 4. Bajaj Auto (-26%) 1,98,738 2,68,631 5. Royal Enfield (-35.3%) 40,611 62,858

This led to a YoY sales decline of 20.1 per cent. TVS Motor Company registered a total of 2,58,777 units last month as against 3,01,380 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 14.1 per cent de-growth. TVS finished in the third position ahead of Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield and recently it has also been strengthening its domestic range mainly in the 125 cc space.

The Raider 125 commuter/sporty motorcycle debuted a few weeks ago and it was followed by the all-new Jupiter 125 and the updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with revised styling and new features. Bajaj Auto posted 1,98,738 units against 2,68,631 units with 26 per cent sales drop and the brand introduced Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250, Dominar 400 with touring-based accessories and new colours for D250 recently.

Royal Enfield managed to garner a total of 40,611 units last month as against 62,858 units in October 2020 with 35.3 per cent YoY drop. The Chennai-based brand launched the new-gen Classic 350 a few months ago while a range of new 350 cc motorcycles is also in the works along with the Super Meteor cruiser based on the 650 cc platform.