Two-Wheeler Sales June 2021 – Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Royal Enfield

Hero MotoCorp led the way with 4,38,524 units as the two-wheeler industry endured positive YoY sales growth in the month of June 2021

The two-wheeler sales numbers have improved in the month of June 2021 as expected as the health crisis has eased leading to state governments lifting the restrictions. Hero MotoCorp continued to lead the way as 4,38,524 units were recorded last month as against 4,30,889 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year growth of 1.7 per cent.

In total, Hero registered 4,69,160 unit sales last month against 4,18,141 units with a 3.8 per cent volume increase. The entire automotive industry will be hoping to make the most out of the upcoming festive season as buying sentiments will largely be positive amongst customers. The largest exports of two-wheelers from India, Bajaj Auto, reported 3,10,5778 units last month.

This, when compared to the same month in 2020 with 2,55,122 units, a volume increase of 22 per cent, was noted cumulatively. In the domestic market, the Chakan-based brand posted 1,55,640 units in May 2021 and 1,46,695 units in June 2020 and the exports experienced a healthy YoY jump of 43 per cent as 1,54,938 units were shipped against 1,08,427 units in June 2020.

TVS Motor Company garnered a total of 2,38,092 units in June 2021 as against 1,91,076 units with 25 per cent sales growth. The Hosur-based manufacturer recorded 1,46,874 units as against 84,401 motorcycle sales while the scooter sales dropped on a YoY basis. Domestically, 1,45,413 units were recorded against 1,44,871 units and 92,679 units were exported.

Honda’s two-wheeler division posted 2,34,029 units last month as against 2,10,879 units with 11 per cent increase in volumes and domestically, 2,12,446 units were sold against 2,02,837 units. On the export side, the Japanese manufacturer saw a healthy YoY increase to 21,583 units. The volumes will only grow in the coming months as the brand has scaled up operations across its four manufacturing units in India.

Royal Enfield posted 37,258 unit sales in the 350 cc segment last month and compared to the corresponding month last year with 34,890 units, a YoY sales increase of 7 per cent was recorded. In the above segments (Himalayan and 650 Twins), 5,790 units were sold against 3,175 units with an 82.36 per cent growth. The sales tallies of Yamaha and Suzuki are not out yet.