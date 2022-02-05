Two-Wheeler Sales January 2022 – Honda, Hero, TVS, Bajaj, RE, Suzuki

Hero MotoCorp recorded 3,58,660 units in January 2022 as against 4,49,037 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 20.1 per cent

In the first month of the new calendar year, Hero Motocorp continued to finish on top of the sales charts as 3,58,660 units were recorded against 4,49,037 units during the same period in 2021 with negative volume growth of 20.1 per cent. The sales performance across the two-wheeler industry was heavily impacted by the ongoing health crisis.

Most of the top-ranked two-wheeler producers endured negative sales growth in January 2022. Honda finished in the second position with 3,15,196 unit sales as against 4,16,716 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume de-growth of 24.3 per cent. TVS Motor Company registered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,67,795 units last month.

This when compared to the same period last year with 2,05,216 units, a YoY negative sales growth of 18.2 per cent was seen. Bajaj Auto finished in the fourth position with 1,35,496 unit sales last month as against 1,57,404 units in January 2021 with a YoY sales drop of 13.9 per cent. Suzuki was the only two-wheeler maker within the top six to post YoY growth.

Two-Wheeler Brands (YoY) Sales In January 2022 Sales In January 2021 1. Hero MotoCorp (-20.1%) 3,58,660 4,49,037 2. Honda (-24.3%) 3,15,196 4,16,716 3. TVS (-18.2%) 1,67,795 2,05,216 4. Bajaj (-13.9%) 1,35,496 1,57,404 5. Suzuki (6.3%) 60,623 57,004 6. Royal Enfield (-22.7%) 49,726 64,372

The Japanese manufacturer recorded a total of 60,623 unit sales as against 57,004 units in January 2021 with a YoY positive growth of 6.3 per cent. Royal Enfield finished in the sixth position with 49,726 units in January 2022 as against 64,372 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with negative YoY volume growth of 22.7 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of December 2021, four of the top ten two-wheeler manufacturers registered MoM growth. Hero MotoCorp saw an MoM decline of 4.23 per cent as 3,74,485 units were sold while Royal Enfield recorded 23.72 per cent MoM de-growth as 65,187 units were garnered in the final month of the last calendar year.

Honda impressed on MoM basis as it posted close to 50 per cent MoM as 2,10,612 units were sold in December 2021. TVS, Bajaj and Suzuki recorded 14.3 per cent, 6.1 per cent and 86.2 per cent MoM volume growth respectively. We do expect the sales numbers to improve in the due course of the year.