Two-Wheeler Sales In Sep 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Yamaha, Ather

Hero MotoCorp finished on top of the retail sales charts in the month of September 2021 with 2,75,882 units as against 3,47,504 units and endured 20.6% de-growth

In the month of September 2021, the two-wheeler industry’s retail sales stood at a cumulative total of 9,14,621 units as against 10,33,895 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume decline of 11.54 per cent. India’s largest producer of two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp, sat on top with 2,75,882 units as against 3,47,504 units.

This led to a YoY sales de-growth of 20.6 per cent. Honda 2Wheelers finished in the second position with 2,40,527 units as against 2,65,615 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a negative sales growth of 9.4 per cent. TVS Motor Company was the third most sold brand in the country with 1,40,549 units in September 2021 as against 1,59,239 units.

The Hosur-based manufacturer endured 11.7 per cent YoY de-growth while its main rival Bajaj Auto finished in the fourth position with 1,16,252 units as against 1,23,742 units in September 2020 with 6 per cent YoY de-growth. The Japanese brand, Suzuki, ended up ahead of Yamaha and Royal Enfield last month with 45,617 units.

Two-Wheeler Makers (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Hero MotoCorp (-20.6%) 2,75,882 3,47,504 2. Honda (-9.4%) 2,40,527 2,65,615 3. TVS (-11.7%) 1,40,549 1,59,239 4. Bajaj (-6%) 1,16,252 1,23,742 5. Suzuki (10.3%) 45,617 41,420 6. Yamaha (-10.8%) 40,044 44,919 7. Royal Enfield (-22.5%) 32,913 42,489 8. Hero Electric (533%) 6,289 993 9. Piaggio (8.34%) 3,729 3,442 10. Okinawa (491.3%) 3,264 552 11. Jawa (8.9%) 2,390 2,194 12. Ather (%) 2,161 265 13. Pure EV (715.4%) 1,337 104 14. Other EV Brands (158.7%) 3,667 1,417

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 41,420 units, a YoY sales increase of 10.3 per cent was seen. At sixth place stood Yamaha as 40,044 units were recorded against 44,919 units during the same period in 2020 with 10.8 per cent de-growth. Royal Enfield recently introduced the new generation Classic 350 in India and it finished seventh.

It posted 32,913 units as against 42,489 units in September 2020 with a 22.5 per cent drop in volumes. With the transition towards electrification swiftly happening in the scooter space, the volume numbers are certainly growing. Hero Electric finished in the eighth position with 6,289 units as against 993 units with 533 per cent growth.

It finished ahead of Piaggio, Okinawa, Jawa, Ather and Pure EV. Yezdi is expected to make a comeback in the coming months with a scrambler and an adventure motorcycle and it could help in upping the sales numbers for Classic Legends. Other electric two-wheeler brands contributed to 3,667 unit sales as well.