Two Wheeler Sales In Oct 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Yamaha, RE

Hero MotoCorp posted 3,08,287 units last month as against 3,38,665 units in October 2020 with an 8.9 per cent YoY negative growth

In the month of October 2021, Hero MotoCorp continued to sit at the top of the sales table courtesy of its entry-level commuter motorcycles such as the Splendor and HF Deluxe. The homegrown manufacturer posted a cumulative domestic tally of 3,08,287 units last month as against 3,38,665 units in October 2020 with 8.9 per cent YoY de-growth.

The Japanese auto major, Honda, finished in the second position with 2,74,951 units last month as against 2,99,555 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 8.2 per cent YoY negative volume growth. Honda has the Activa series as its best-selling two-wheeler in the local marketplace and it beat TVS Motor Company by a big margin.

The Hosur-based manufacturer posted a total of 1,55,295 units in the month of October 2021 as against 1,57,680 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales decline of 1.5 per cent. The brand introduced a number of new products this year including the all-new Raider 125, Jupiter 125, Ntorq Race XP and the updated Apache RTR 160 4V.

Two Wheeler Brands (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Hero MotoCorp (-8.9%) 3,08,287 3,38,665 2. Honda (-8.2%) 2,74,951 2,99,555 3. TVS (-1.5%) 1,55,295 1,57,680 4. Bajaj (-3.8%) 1,15,339 1,19,936 5. Suzuki (6.3%) 47,826 44,952 6. Yamaha (-8%) 39,049 42,454 7. Royal Enfield (-37.5%) 29,625 47,461

Bajaj Auto, on the other hand, recorded a total of 1,15,339 unit sales last month with 3.8 per cent de-growth as 1,19,936 units were sold. Recently, the Chakan-based company introduced the new generation Pulsar platform via the N250 and F250, and its reach will be expanded to other Pulsar models within the portfolio in the near future as well.

Suzuki’s India division garnered a total of 47,826 units last month as against 44,952 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 6.3 per cent. The Japanese brand has newly launched the Avenis 125 scooter that sits between the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 and an electric version based on the latter is also under development.

Yamaha, which introduced the R15 V4 a few months ago and the R15S V3 recently, posted 39,049 units as against 42,454 units in October 2020 with 8 per cent de-growth while Royal Enfield recorded 29,625 units as against 47,461 units with 37.5 per cent de-growth. RE has a host of new models waiting to be launched in the pipeline over the next 12 months.