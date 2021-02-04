Two Wheeler Sales In Jan 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Yamaha

Hero continued its good run with 4,67,776 units in January 2021 with Month-on-Month sales growth of just over 10 per cent

Hero MotoCorp continued to sit at the top of the two-wheeler sales charts in the first month of the new Calendar Year as 4,67,776 units were sold against 4,88,069 units during the same period in January 2020 with a Year-on-Year de-growth of 4.16 per cent. It held on to 32.86 per cent market share last month and on MoM basis, recorded an impressive surge of just over 10 per cent.

In December 2020, Hero registered a cumulative domestic tally of 4,25,033 units. Honda maintained its second position in the sales table in January 2021 as 4,16,716 units were posted against 3,74,114 units with 11.39 per cent YoY volume increase. Compared to the previous month of December, the Japanese manufacturer recorded a massive growth of 72.16 per cent as only 2,42,046 units were sold.

TVS Motor Company stayed put in third place as 2,05,216 units were sold against 1,63,007 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a sales surge of 25.89 per cent. Just as Hero and Honda, TVS saw a positive Month-on-Month growth as 16 per cent increase in volumes was encountered. Bajaj Auto finished in fourth position with a domestic tally of 1,57,404 units.

In comparison to the same month in 2020, Bajaj recorded 1,57,796 units with near flat growth. However, when pitted against the final month of CY2020, the homegrown brand posted 22.36 per cent surge. Royal Enfield ended up fifth with 64,372 units in January 2021 as against 61,292 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year growth of 5.03 per cent.

The retro motorcycle manufacturer registered 1.71 per cent de-growth when compared to December 2020 as 65,492 units were sold. The sixth and seventh places were occupied by Suzuki and Yamaha respectively and they finished very close to each other. Suzuki posted just over 57,000 units last month as against 56,013 units with 1.77 per cent volume growth courtesy of good volumes for Access 125.

The Japanse manufacturer recorded a health growth of 27.32 per cent when compared to December 2020. Yamaha garnered a domestic total of 55,151 units last month as against 35,913 units with 53.57 per cent sales surge. On Month-on-Month basis, it stood at 40.61 per cent as 39,224 units were recorded in December 2020 in India.