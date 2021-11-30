Two Wheeler Sales April-Oct 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Yamaha

Hero MotoCorp finished ahead of Honda, TVS and Bajaj in the first seven months of this financial year

The Financial Year 2021-22 (April to October 2021 period) has seen Hero MotoCorp leading the two-wheeler sales charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 28,34,293 unit sales as against 31,03,787 units during the same period last FY with a You negative volume growth of 8.6 per cent. Except for a couple of brands, all the other manufacturers recorded positive growth.

Honda finished in the second position with 20,91,567 unit sales as against 19,89,754 units during the corresponding period in April-October 2020 with 5.1 per cent volume increase. TVS Motor Company was the third most sold two-wheeler maker in the country with a total of 11,86,912 units as against 11,37,011 units during the same period last fiscal.

Bajaj Auto slotted in at fourth behind its arch rival TVS as the Charan-based company registered 10,29,438 units as against 10,04,806 units between April and October 2020 with 2.4 per cent YoY volume growth. Suzuki posted 3,51,657 units in the April to October 2021 period as against 2,42,516 units during the same period last FY with a massive 45 per cent sales jump.

Two Wheeler Brands (YoY) Sales In April-Oct 2021 Sales In April-Oct 2020 1. Hero (-8.6%) 28,34,293 31,03,787 2. Honda (5.1%) 20,91,567 19,89,754 3. TVS (4.3%) 11,86,912 11,37,011 4. Bajaj (2.4%) 10,29,438 10,04,806 5. Suzuki (45%) 3,51,657 2,42,516 6. Yamaha (2.1%) 2,80,883 2,74,874 7. Royal Enfield (-3.2%) 2,50,881 2,59,203 8. Piaggio (21.5%) 30,724 25,269 9. Kawasaki (300.9%) 2,177 543 10. Triumph (74.6%) 702 402

The good reception for Access 125 has really helped in elevating the sales tally of the Japanese auto major so far this fiscal. Yamaha managed to garner a total of 2,80,883 unit sales in the first seven months of this financial year as against 2,74,874 units during the corresponding period last FY with a YoY growth of 2.1 per cent.

Yamaha introduced the fourth generation R15 a few months ago and the R15S V3 also debuted recently while the new versions of its 125 cc scooters, the Fascino and the RayZR, were also launched quite a while ago. Royal Enfield posted 3.2 per cent de-growth between April and October 2021 as 2,50,881 units were sold against 2,59,203 units.

RE has lined up a number of new launches for CY 2022 and it showcased the 120th Year Anniversary Edition of the 650 Twins and SG Concept at the EICMA 2021 show. Piaggio finished in the eighth position ahead of Kawasaki, which endured a massive growth of 300.9 per cent, and Triumph.