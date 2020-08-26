Two-Wheeler Exports Down By 56.5%, Bajaj Still Leads The Pack

All 10 manufacturers in this list have recorded a YoY decline in exports in the first four months of this fiscal year, as against April – July 2019

Two-wheeler exports from the Indian market fell down by over 50 per cent in the first four months of the 2020-21 fiscal year, as compared to the same period last fiscal. Two-wheeler manufacturers in India managed to ship only 5,19,003 products in the aforementioned period, which is 56.5 per cent less than the 11,92,113 units exported in April – July 2019, to be precise.

Bajaj Auto continued to be a leader in terms of overall exports in April – July 2020 period, just like the first four months of the preceding fiscal. The automaker exported a total of 3,00,030 two-wheelers in the said period, which resulted in the brand securing a market share of 57.81 per cent. Bajaj currently exports its products to over 70 countries, and its biggest export markets include Africa, Latin America and Middle Eastern countries.

At second came TVS Motor Company, which shipped 1,23,685 two-wheelers, down by 46.1 per cent from 2,29,268 units exported in April – July 2019. TVS now has a market share of 23.8 per cent in terms of exports, and currently ships its products to about 60 countries across the world.

The third place on the list was also taken by a homegrown manufacturer, i.e. Hero MotoCorp, which is actually India’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturer. Hero could only manage to export 32,490 two-wheelers in this period, which is 47.4 per cent less than what the manufacturer did in the first four months of FY20. However, its market share saw a 1.08 per cent YoY positive growth, from 5.18 per cent to 6.26 per cent.

Honda came in at fourth, Yamaha at fifth and Suzuki at sixth with 23,743, 22,728 and 6,007 units exported respectively. These three brands have a strong stance in the Indian market, but their export numbers saw the biggest decline in the country.

Piaggio shipped 5,067 units in this period, while Royal Enfield exported a total of 4,739 bikes in these four months, securing the seventh and eighth positions respectively. Harley Davidson could only export 450 motorcycles between April – July 2020, but it still managed to outperform Mahindra Two Wheelers, which took the 10th and the last spot with just 64 units shipped in the aforementioned period.