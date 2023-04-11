Two Upcoming Honda Cars You Should Know – Launch Details

The brand new midsize SUV will be unveiled by the Japanese automaker in June, followed by a market launch

Honda Cars India recently unveiled the City sedan, which has RDE-compliant engines, a tonne of new features, and only minor aesthetic changes. The Japanese carmaker is currently preparing to release its brand-new mid-size by mid-2023. The new Honda SUV will rival the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Kia Seltos in addition to challenging the Hyundai Creta’s hegemony.

In addition, the third-generation Honda Amaze will be introduced by the firm sometime next year. These forthcoming Honda vehicles’ salient features are described in more detail below.

1. New Honda SUV

The 1.5L Atkinson cycle petrol engine with eHEV hybrid technology and 1.5L iVTEC petrol engine options are expected to be included in Honda’s upcoming SUV, the company’s second hybrid model. The City sedan will serve as the source for both setups. The car produces 121 horsepower with 145 Nm with the regular petrol engine.

The new mid-size SUV will take design cues from Honda’s global lineup. Honda’s Lane Watch system, connected car technology, ESC, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, hill launch aid, VSM, and numerous airbags are anticipated to be available.

The next Honda SUV is anticipated to use radar-based ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) technology. Advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, road departure mitigation system, auto high beams, collision mitigation braking system and six airbags will be available.

2. New-Gen Honda Amaze

The new mid-size SUV and the Honda Amaze will share a platform that is essentially a tweaked version of the current platform. The 1.2L, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine will probably power the new Amaze. The motor can produce 90 bhp of peak power and 110 Nm of torque. There will be manual and automatic transmission options available.

It is expected that both exterior looks and interior looks will undergo significant alterations. The 2024 Honda Amaze’s design may resemble the global Accord in several ways. A fresh interior design and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with the most recent smartphone connectivity are likely to be included in the redesigned 2024 Honda Amaze.

The existing version comes with features like automatic climate control, cruise control, an engine start/stop button, rearview camera with guidelines, speed-sensing auto door lock function, tilt-adjustable steering, a rear armrest with a cup holder, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, and 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.