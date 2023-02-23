Two Upcoming 350 CC Royal Enfield Bikes In India – All Details

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new generation Bullet 350 sometime this year in India

Royal Enfield is working on a host of new motorcycles for the local and international markets. Recently, the Super Meteor 650 flagship cruiser was launched and it will likely be followed by the Himalayan 450 in the second half of this year. The dual-purpose adventure tourer will be powered by an all-new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

The 450 cc and the 650 cc series will be expanded big time in the coming years and we do expect a couple of 350 cc motorcycles to be included in the portfolio as well. Here we have given you all the necessary details:

1. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

The new generation Royal Enfield Bullet has been under development for long and it will likely replace the existing model as the most affordable motorcycle from the Chennai-based brand. It will use the same J series platform and the features list will likely comprise a semi-digital instrument console, optional Tripper Navigation system, ABS, etc.

Design wise, a host of updates will also be made. As for the performance, the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled OHC engine comes into play and it can already be found in the Hunter 350, Classic 350 and Meteor 350. It produces a maximum power output of around 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission.

2. Single-Seater Royal Enfield Classic 350:

Reports surfaced on the internet suggest that Royal Enfield is developing a single-seater bobber based on the Classic 350. It will likely be equipped with a circular-shaped halogen headlight unit with a silver hood, the same teardrop-shaped fuel tank as in the Classic 350, a prominent rear fender to give a bobber look and a slightly taller handlebar.

It will compete against Jawa 42 Bobber and Jawa Perak. As for the suspension, telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear will be utilised while the braking will be dealt by disc brakes at the front and rear supported by a dual-channel ABS system. It is expected to launch in the coming months. The performance will be derived from the same 349 cc mill.