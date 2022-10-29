Two Popular Compact SUVs To Get CNG Variants – Details

Increase in fuel costs and other reasons led to the rise in demand for CNG cars and many brands will soon be expanding their CNG portfolio in India including Maruti and Tata

SUVs are currently dominating the sales charts across the price segments and offer a great balance of practicality, comfort, and VFM for buyers. With the demand for CNG cars getting stronger day by day, two of the popular compact SUVs in India will soon be launched with CNG powertrain options and here are all the details you should check out about these upcoming CNG SUVs in India.

1. Tata Nexon CNG

The upcoming Tata Nexon CNG was recently spied testing on the roads and will soon make its Indian debut. The Tata Nexon CNG is likely to be offered with the same 1.2L Revotron turbo engine and will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Tata Nexon is currently one of the safest cars on sale in India and takes on the rivals like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

Tata is currently selling only two CNG cars in the Indian market and is expected to soon launch many new CNG cars including the Punch CNG and the Nexon CNG. The Nexon SUV is also available with 1.2L turbocharged petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engine options.

2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

The new Maruti Brezza was recently launched in the Indian market and is offered only with a 1.5L K15C petrol engine that can be had either with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The CNG variant of the Brezza is expected to get the same engine and if reports are to be believed, the new Brezza CNG is likely to be offered with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options. Moreover, all the variants of the new Brezza are likely to be offered with the CNG version.

The new Brezza takes on the rivals like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and other sub-4m compact SUVs in India. On the features front, the new Maruti Brezza is offered with features like a large infotainment system, automatic climate control, push-button start, sunroof, and more.