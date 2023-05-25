Two New Sub-4M SUVs Launching In Next 2 Months – Details

A sneak peek into the upcoming two sub-4M SUVs scheduled for launch in India in next 2 months in under 15 lakh price segment

The compact SUV segment in India is about to witness a thrilling showdown as two highly anticipated sub-4-meter SUVs are set to hit the market in the next two months. Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny 5-door variant with a 1.5L petrol engine and All Grip Pro 4×4 capability, along with Hyundai’s Exter, are generating significant buzz among SUV enthusiasts. Let’s delve into the details of these upcoming models and what they bring to the table.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

The highly anticipated JIMNY (5-door) is set to launch in India before reaching global markets on 7th June. Built on the four essential pillars of an off-road machine, including a Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension, and the ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) system with low range transfer gear, the JIMNY (5-door) promises to take you deeper, higher, and farther on your adventures.

The JIMNY (5-door) is meticulously designed with a focus on functionality. Its exterior and interior are intuitively crafted to optimize usability, delivering a naturally intuitive experience. This globally renowned SUV boasts cutting-edge technologies that lay a solid foundation for exceptional all-round performance.

Featuring a body-on-frame design, the JIMNY (5-door) exudes a sense of solidity and uniqueness. Its square body proportions enhance confidence and offer excellent visibility, especially on challenging terrains. Built with the proven ALLGRIP PRO system, this JIMNY ensures uncompromised off-road performance.

It inherits signature design elements from the legendary Suzuki JIMNY, such as the clamshell bonnet, vertical slits in the front grille, and iconic round headlamps.

The JIMNY’s interior is thoughtfully designed with a minimalistic approach to minimize distractions and keep the driver focused. Basic black shades create a distraction-free ambiance, while silver inserts highlight functional elements.

The dashboard and center console are optimized to enhance the driver’s awareness of the car’s angle on undulated surfaces. The interior design also draws inspiration from high-grade single-lens reflex cameras, featuring a pattern that conceals small scratches, suppresses reflections, and ensures a secure grip.

Equipped with a 22.86cm (9″) Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, the JIMNY (5-door) offers seamless connectivity with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system also incorporates “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS” for premium sound acoustic tuning. Safety is paramount, with features such as 6-airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill descent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD providing confidence and peace of mind on challenging terrains.

Powered by the proven K-series 1.5-liter engine with Idle Start-Stop technology, the JIMNY (5-door) delivers unmatched agility and optimized torque delivery. It offers a choice between a specially tuned 5-speed Manual and a 4-speed Automatic Transmission, providing versatility for various driving preferences.

Featuring Suzuki’s renowned ALLGRIP PRO technology, the JIMNY (5-door) is capable of conquering extreme off-road challenges. The 4WD transfer case allows seamless shifting between 2H two-wheel drive and 4H four-wheel drive modes on-the-fly. Engaging the 4L (low range transfer gear) mode provides maximum torque and traction for tackling the most demanding off-road terrains.

This true blue off-roader carries on Suzuki’s legacy of ruggedness and agility that spans 50 years. With its array of features and capabilities, the JIMNY (5-door) is set to make a grand entrance in India. Available in seven striking color options.

2. Hyundai Exter

Hyundai EXTER, set to launch on July 10th, 2023, promises to revolutionize the driving experience with its groundbreaking features. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the country’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, has unveiled two first-in-segment offerings: the Smart Electric Sunroof and the Dashcam with Dual Camera. These innovative features enhance both the enjoyment and safety of your journeys.

The Hyundai EXTER is equipped with a cutting-edge Dashcam with Dual Camera, the first of its kind in the segment. This feature allows you to record every memorable experience during your mobility life. The Dashcam boasts a front and rear camera, providing a comprehensive view of your surroundings. With a 5.84 cm (2.31″) LCD Display and smartphone app-based connectivity, you can easily access and manage your recordings.

Along with dashcam, the Hyundai EXTER takes luxury to new heights with its first-in-segment Smart Electric Sunroof. With voice-enabled functionality, the sunroof responds to your commands, allowing you to open it with a simple voice prompt.

Whether you say “Open Sunroof” or “I want to see the sky,” the Hyundai EXTER listens and creates an immersive experience. The Smart Electric Sunroof adds an element of freedom and connectivity, allowing you to connect with nature and elevate your driving pleasure.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation builds for the Hyundai EXTER. Get ready to embark on a new era of driving with an SUV that combines performance, style, and technological innovation like never before. Stay tuned for the unveiling of Hyundai EXTER on July 10th, 2023.