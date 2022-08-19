Two Mahindra XUV Branded Electric SUVs Coming – All Details

Mahindra XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 will be launched in December 2024 and April 2025 respectively and they will be based on the dedicated INGLO EV platform

Mahindra has revealed its plans to launch as many as five all-new electric vehicles under the XUV.e and BE (Born Electric) brands starting from 2024. The XUV.e sub-brand will give rise to XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 electric SUVs and both of them were showcased in their conceptual form in the United Kingdom while the BE will spawn BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09.

These five electric SUVs will be underpinned by the same INGLO platform. The Mahindra XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 will feature a prominent Twin Peaks logo that debuted in the XUV700 but it will have a copper finish and they will also be the first electric SUVs to enter production by 2024. It is worth noting that the homegrown SUV maker has revealed the launch timeline and dimensions for four of the five upcoming SUVs.

Mahindra will launch the XUV400, based on the XUV300 compact SUV, next in India on September 6, 2022. The Mahindra XUV.e8 is scheduled for launch in December 2024 and it is essentially the electrified take on the IC-engined XUV700. It will be based on the dedicated INGLO skateboard architecture and it will boast a three-row seating arrangement as well.

It will have an overall length of 4,740 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,760 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,762 mm. Compared to the regular XUV700, it will be longer, wider and taller while the wheelbase will be a tiny bit longer by 7 mm. The exterior gets a shut-off front grille and a full-width LED lighting system that flows into the front bumper.

Other highlights are LED headlamps grafted onto the bumper, sharp cuts and creases and rear having similarities with the XUV700. It will be equipped with a large 80 kWh capable of power figures ranging between 230 and 350 hp. The Mahindra XUV.e9 will arrive just months after the XUV.e8 in April 2025 and it will have an SUV coupe roofline.

As for the design, it will be heavily influenced by the XUV Aero concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and it will measure 4,790 mm long, 1,905 mm wide and stands 1,690 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,775 mm. The five-seater electric SUV based on the INGLO platform will have larger proportions compared to the XUV.e8 and the electric drivetrain could be similar to that of its smaller sibling.