Two Big Car Launches This Month In India – Maruti Suzuki & Tata

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched sometime this month in India and it will be powered by a 1.5L K15B petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or an AT

In the month of May 2023, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the long-awaited Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV in India while the Tata Altroz CNG is also slated to arrive this month.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny for India has two additional doors and is more spacious and practical than the global version. It will be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, linked with either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter AT sending power to all four wheels as standard. It will be sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships.

The lifestyle off-road SUV will take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha and it will have a more advanced features list compared to the three-door Sierra sold abroad.

2. Tata Altroz CNG:

The CNG variant of the Tata Altroz will be launched this month in India and its official bookings are already open at dealerships present across the country. The Tata Altroz CNG made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida alongside the Punch CNG earlier this year. The premium hatchback will compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG.

The Altroz CNG will be available in an expansive range and it will have no exterior changes barring the addition of the iCNG badge compared to the regular model. The factory-fitted CNG version will appeal to a wide set of buyers wanting to own a fuel-efficient hatchback and it comes with a dual CNG tank setup arranged in such a way as to not compromise the bootspace.

Each CNG tank has a capacity of 30 litres and they are arranged parallel to one another as they do not consume the boot volume. The Altroz CNG will be packed with features including a sunroof, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, multiple airbags and a lot more.

It will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine developing 86 PS and 113 Nm in petrol mode and 77 PS and 97 Nm in CNG mode. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission.