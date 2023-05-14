Two Best-Selling Midsize SUVs In India To Get Big Updates

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the two most popular midsize SUVs in India, will get mid-life updates soon, including design, equipment and mechanical changes

The midsize SUV segment is one of the most hotly-contested spaces in the Indian car market. Hyundai Creta, introduced in its current-gen avatar in 2020, leads the segment in terms of sales, and it’s easy to understand why. The SUV offers multiple engine options, has a long list of features and equipment, and is competitively priced.

The Creta’s cousin, Kia Seltos, is also extremely popular among Indian car buyers. It was introduced back in 2019, as Kia’s maiden offering for our market. The SUV was loaded to the brim with impressive features, and it had multiple engine options on offer, making it an instant hit.

Well, a few years have passed since their respective launches, and both the Creta and Seltos are due for an update. Spy pictures of their updated versions have already surfaced online, giving hints about what to expect. The Hyundai SUV is expected to receive major changes to the design. Earlier, it seemed like the Creta facelift in India would have the same design as the Indonesia-spec model, but that isn’t the case.

The latest spy pictures have revealed that the South Korean carmaker is working on another version of Creta for the Indian market (and a few others). The biggest change would be the front end – the facelifted Creta will get redesigned front grille and headlamp combo, along with a connected taillight design, on similar lines as the recently-introduced Venue facelift. We expect Hyundai to add ADAS as well to the equipment list.

As for Kia Seltos, it will receive minor changes in the Indian market with the forthcoming facelift. On the design front, it will get restyled bumpers (front and rear), restyled headlights, and connected taillights. Updates to the equipment list will include a panoramic sunroof and ADAS, among others.

The Korean twins will undergo mechanical changes as well. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor (140 PS) on both Creta and Seltos will be replaced by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS). The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines will remain unchanged though.

There’s no confirmation on the launch date yet, but we expect the facelifted Kia Seltos to go on sale in the coming months, while the facelifted Hyundai Creta will likely be introduced sometime early next year.