Two All-New Maruti Suzuki Cars To Likely Debut In January – Details

5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and YTB (Baleno Cross) are expected to make their global premiere at the 2022 Auto Expo in January

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has had a busy 2022 as it brought in a number of new models including the updated Ertiga and XL6, heavily revised Baleno, all-new Brezza, Alto K10 and Grand Vitara. The brand is currently looking to expand its offerings further and two more models are expected to be added to the Nexa range sooner rather than later.

The largest car producer in the country will more likely host the global debut of the India-spec five-door Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV and the YTB (Baleno Cross), based on the Baleno premium hatchback, at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida in January. The motoring show will grab plenty of attention amongst the general audience and media.

Thus, Maruti Suzuki could take advantage of the exhibition and unveil them in a similar fashion the three-door JDM-spec Jimny Sierra was displayed at the last edition of the Auto Expo to gauge customers’ interest. It is no secret that the company has extensively been testing the five-door Jimny and YTB on public roads ahead of their grand reveal.

The India-spec Jimny will take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and soon-launching Force Gurkha. It will have a longer wheelbase compared to the global three-door version to accommodate more occupants on the inside and it will also have a larger bootspace. As for the styling, it will retain all the elements the Jimny has been renowned for elsewhere.

It will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine delivering power to all four wheels as standard. The Baleno-based YTB SUV Coupe, on the other hand, will be equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, previously found in the Baleno RS. Its design will be influenced by the Grand Vitara midsize SUV mainly at the front.

The YTB or Baleno Cross could also be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre petrol engine to have an expansive range. The interior will come with equipment such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system, connected tech, semi-digital cluster, etc.