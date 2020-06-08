TVS Zeppelin Cruiser-rivalling Ather Electric Motorcycle Digitally Imagined

Sreejith Krishnan Kunjappan, a product designer, has visualized the looks of an all-electric motorcycle from Ather that takes design inspiration from a shark

Electric two-wheelers are still far from getting popular enough in India. This is mostly due to the fact that they cost at least as much as more established products, lack of proper EV infrastructure and the reluctance to put the money on an unconventional product. However, we won’t be surprised if EV become a huge part of the Indian market in the coming years.

Ather Energy is one of the handful of electric motorcycle manufacturers that is trying to benefit from the first mover advantage. It has already been appreciated by many and has even found some success in the market. Sreejith Krishnan Kunjappan, a product designer based out of Bangalore, has shown us what an electric cruiser motorcycle from Ather could look like.

As per the designer, the reason for the conceptualization of the Ather electric cruiser motorcycle is that there is a total lack of any EV in the cruiser bike segment. To help the model gel well with other Ather products, it has been given the typical white/green/black theme. The design inspiration, however, comes from the shark. Interestingly, even the aesthetics of the Mahindra Marazzo are inspired from the shark but it’s clear that this concept motorcycle looks far more interesting than the latest MPV from the homegrown carmaker.

While the Ather electric cruiser motorcycle concept looks very modern, the designer has ensured that the two-wheeler offers a relaxed riding posture typical of traditional cruisers. The ergonomics, along with the silent operation of the electric motor, should reduce the rider fatigue by some margin.

Some of the styling highlights of this Ather electric cruiser motorcycle feature a huge windshield that even acts as a headlamp fairing, concealed front forks, star-pattern alloy wheels, covered electric motor, sleek panels and twin seat setup. Other highlights include a monoshock, disc brakes on both the wheels and a phone dock.

While this electric cruiser concept isn’t anywhere close to being a product reality, Ather Energy has already revealed its plans to come up with an electric motorcycle. Actually, we won’t really mind having a neo-cruiser motorcycle from the EV maker and hence, we totally wish the cruiser concept gets noticed by the company and the concept is pushed to production.