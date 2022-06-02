TVS Zeppelin R Cruiser Could Launch In June 2022? – Report

Reports about TVS Zeppelin R launching in India very soon have recently surfaced online, and excitement levels are now high among enthusiasts

Back at the 2018 Auto Expo, TVS Motor Company had unveiled the ‘Zeppelin’ concept in India. In 2020, the manufacturer trademarked the name ‘Zeppelin R’ in the country, which fueled rumours that the concept could soon turn into a production model. However, that is yet to happen, and the manufacturer has not provided any launch details.

On the contrary, TVS shared on social media earlier this year that the Zeppelin was only a concept model, not meant for production. This left many fans disappointed, as a lot of enthusiasts were waiting with high anticipation for its launch. However, media sources now claim that the motorcycle could launch in India this month!

If true, TVS Zeppelin R will be the brand’s first cruiser motorcycle ever. The concept version had a futuristic design theme, with a hexagonal LED headlamp (with integrated LED DRLs), golden-finished USD front forks, angular fuel tank, a single-piece stepped seat, a rear monoshock, an LED taillight, and a chunky bash plate for the underbelly.

It also had single disc brakes on both wheels – 300mm at the front and 240mm at the rear – along with an onboard camera and a semi-digital instrument console. Online connectivity was also available on the concept motorcycle. We’re not sure which of these features and elements would make their way into the production version.

Powering the Zeppelin concept was a 220cc single-cylinder petrol engine. This powerplant was good for 20 PS and 18.5 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and it had a belt drive. It also got a mild-hybrid system, consisting of a 1200 watt regenerative assist motor with a 48-volt Li-ion battery.

We doubt that the same powertrain will be used on the production version of the motorcycle. It is more likely that TVS Zeppelin R would use the same engine as an existing model, likely one from the Apache range. That said, the claim that TVS Zeppelin R will launch has not been verified yet, so we advise taking this with a pinch of salt.