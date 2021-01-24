TVS Zeppelin R Could Revive Entry-Level Cruiser Space

The Zeppelin R could be priced around the Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, and will rival the likes of the Bajaj Avenger, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Honda H’Ness CB 350 etc

As of now, TVS Motor Company does not have a cruiser offering in its portfolio, but that could soon change. The manufacturer showcased a cruiser concept at the 2018 Auto Expo dubbed the ‘Zeppelin’, and in November last year, the automaker got the name ‘Zeppelin R’ copyrighted, further fueling speculations.

The Zeppelin concept came equipped with a full LED headlamp along with an LED tail lamp, a long-ish fuel tank and a lowered single-piece set. TVS is expected to be launching a production-ready version of the motorcycle soon, and it could carry over all the aforementioned components.

The cruiser motorcycle was showcased with a 220 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine, but it is yet to be seen if the production-ready model will be getting the same powertrain. That being said, TVS could also equip it with a performance-oriented 250 cc motor or even the 310 cc engine from the Apache RR 310.

The production version of the bike could get 41 mm upside down forks up front, a monoshock at the rear, alloy wheels, along with petal disc brakes on both ends. TVS is expected to launch the production-ready Zeppelin R this year itself, and could price the motorcycle around the Rs 1.5 lakh mark.

If TVS does decide to plonk it with the 220 cc engine, the Zeppelin R will directly be pitted against the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, which is currently priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). However, it would also give competition to other motorcycles like the recently launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Honda H’ness CB 350.

The Zeppelin R could also help in reviving the entry-level cruiser space, that is majorly dominated by the Bajaj Avenger. Apart from the Zeppelin R, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer is apparently working on a range of other motorcycles, including a new 310 cc bike that will be co-developed with BMW Motorrad.

The 310 cc motorcycle could either be a naked streetfighter, or an adventure tourer, and will most likely be plonked with the same 312.2 cc single-cylinder motor that performs duties on the Apache RR 310.