TVS Zeppelin Headlight Design Leaked Ahead Of Launch On July 6

The upcoming TVS Zeppelin is expected to launch early next month, and before that, its headlamp design has leaked online

TVS Motor Company will introduce a new motorcycle in the Indian market on July 6. This upcoming model is expected to be the production version of the Zeppelin concept, which was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo. Ahead of its arrival, an image of its headlight has emerged online, giving us a clue about what to expect in terms of design.

TVS Zeppelin concept shown at the last Auto Expo had a sleek and futuristic design, with a hexagonal-shaped headlight. However, it now seems like the manufacturer will go for a neo-retro look instead for its upcoming cruiser. In the leaked image, we see that the headlight is a full-LED unit, with a T-shaped LED DRL in the middle.

The technical specifications have not been revealed yet. The concept model was powered by a 220cc single-cylinder petrol engine, rated at 20 PS of maximum power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque. A mild-hybrid system was also offered, featuring a 1200W regenerative assist motor and a 48V Li-ion battery.

We’re not sure if this mild-hybrid powertrain will make its way to the production version. TVS might use an existing engine from its motorcycle range instead, likely from either Apache RR310 or Apache RTR 200 4V. This is just speculation though, we’ll have to wait for the official unveiling to know for sure.

We expect TVS Zeppelin to offer plenty of premium features, like USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, a fully-digital instrument console (with Bluetooth connectivity), all-LED lighting system, disc brakes on both wheels (with dual-channel ABS), etc. The comfort level should be good too, allowing riders to take it out for long-distance touring.

Upon launch, TVS Zeppelin would be the first cruiser in the brand’s lineup. As for its price, we cannot accurately estimate anything due to the lack of details. Some reports suggest that it could be priced in the same range as Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Jawa Perak.