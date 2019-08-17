TVS Zeppelin Cruiser Launch Expected At 2020 Delhi Auto Expo

TVS likely to take the covers of the Zeppelin cruiser at the upcoming 2020 Delhi Auto Expo and it will be first cruiser motorcycle from TVS

TVS likely to take the covers off the much-awaited Zeppelin cruiser at the upcoming Auto Expo in New Delhi in February 2020. The Zeppelin concept was showcased first at the 2018 Auto Expo and after exactly two years, TVS likely to launch the production version of this much-anticipated cruiser that is expected to rival Bajaj Avenger and Royal Enfield Thunderbird in India. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the upcoming TVS Zeppelin cruiser

1. Design

The TVS Zeppelin cruiser concept looked a lot different than any other traditional cruisers available in the country. The TVS Zeppelin concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo featured a long fuel tank, comfortable single-piece seat, front set footpegs, and a straight handlebar. The concept model also featured bar-end mirrors that added a retro charm to the cruiser.

Expect the production variant to differ a lot from the concept cruiser design-wise. The production version of the Zeppelin cruiser will likely feature conventional mirrors positioned on the handlebar instead of bar-end mirrors. It will likely to get LED headlamp and LED taillamp as well.

2. Engine

The TVS Zeppelin concept was powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The engine featured TVS patented integrated starter (ISG) motor and an e-Boost technology. The 1.2kW regenerative-assist motor coupled to a 48V Li-Ion battery claimed to deliver 20 percent more torque boost to the engine.

However, expect the production variant to be powered by a newly developed 220cc, 4-stroke, oil-cooled engine based on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V’s 197cc motor. Expect the Zeppelin cruiser to produce slightly more power and torque than the Apache RTR 200 4V.

3. Expected Features

The TVS Zeppelin concept was showcased with plenty of premium features including an integrated HD camera, smart key, a digital instrument cluster with cloud connectivity. The production variant could miss out all these high-end features to keep the pricing competitive and at par with its rivals. The production variant of the Zeppelin cruiser likely features a full LED lighting setup, full digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

4. Suspension and brakes

The TVS Zeppelin production variant will likely feature an upside-down suspension setup towards the front while the rear will get a monoshock setup.

Expect the braking duties of the cruiser to be taken care by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

5. Expected pricing and launch date

Like we already mentioned earlier TVS Motors likely to showcase the Zeppelin cruiser at the 2020 Auto Expo while the official launch will take place within the first half of 2020. The Zeppelin cruiser could be priced around Rs 1.20 Lakh (ex-showroom).