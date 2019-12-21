TVS has sent media invites for last week of January and in all chances, it is for the unveiling of the TVS Zeppelin Cruiser

TVS Motor Company, the South India-based homegrown motorcycle maker, is known for showcasing some stunning concepts at the Auto Expo. What’s even better is that unlike several other manufacturers, TVS is known for pushing these concepts into production. For instance, the Akula concept seen at the 2016 Expo was launched as the Apache RR310 last year. And now, it looks like the company is ready to bring in the production version of the TVS Zeppelin.

TVS Zeppelin made its debut in a concept avatar at the 2018 Auto Expo. It features full LED headlamp at front, and even the production model will carry a similar LED setup. The upcoming motorcycle will also get a similarly long-ish fuel tank and a lowered single-piece seat. Other highlights include a straight handlebar, forward-set footpegs, bar-end mirrors and LED taillamp.

The TVS Zeppelin concept even came with some premium components, including 41mm USD forks up front, full LED headlamp, belt drive, and Pirelli tires. However, it doesn’t look like all of these would make it to the production model.

Powering the production motorcycle based on the TVS Zeppelin concept will be a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that will benefit from the company’s patented integrated starter (ISG) motor and an e-Boost technology.

Basically, this engine is a re-bored version of the 197.5cc, single-cylinder engine that propels the Apache RTR 200 4V. The production model of the TVS Zeppelin will be suspended by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking will be courtesy of disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS should come as a standard feature.

Prices of the production-spec TVS Zeppelin could start at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). As we said, the new motorcycle has high chances of getting unveiled next month. In fact, the company could even reveal the 2020 TVS Jupiter alongside the new motorcycle.