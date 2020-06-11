TVS Ronin could be a production model of the Zeppelin concept showcased at 2018 Auto Expo; expected to be launched next year

TVS Motor Company applied rights for ‘Ronin’ name recently and it sparked plenty of rumours for what it could be. The brand is expected to launch a new motorcycle based on the flagship 310 cc platform next year but the identity of the model is yet unknown, as it could be a cruiser, naked streetfighter or even an adventure motorcycle pertaining to premium customers.

While new details could emerge on the months leading up to its launch in 2021, we do expect the ‘Ronin’ name to be used for a cruiser. The word Ronin in feudal Japanese refers to a wandering samurai or drifter without a master and it could bode well for a street naked or even a cruiser with long-distance capabilities, but it is too early to judge.

The homegrown manufacturer showcased the rather radical-looking Zeppelin concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and unlike the other concepts the brand displayed previously, it did look to be in near-production phase. But, we have not heard anything about the road-going model in recent times, be it test mules or patents. The production-spec Zeppelin could be christened the Ronin.

The Zeppelin concept used a 220 cc single-cylinder engine developing 20 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 18.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It was connected to a five-speed transmission. The concept had an integrated starter system and it if meets production, the Zeppelin could have a distinctive advantage over its rivals for better fuel economy.

The hybrid tech with an integrated starter generator may help in saving fuel during idling conditions. The TVS Ronin cruiser could be pitted against Bajaj Avenger series as it currently has no direct rivals except for the Suzuki Intruder in a lower segment. As for the design, the Ronin may draw plenty of inspiration from the concept including chromed out styling elements.

It could feature an all-digital instrument cluster, LED headlamp, indicators and tail lamp, SmartXonnect connectivity, telescopic front forks, alloy wheels, muscular fuel tank, tall handlebars, comfortable single-seat arrangement, low riding stance and so on.