TVS Zeppelin Cruiser Could Be Unveiled at 2020 Auto Expo

TVS Motor had showcased the Zeppelin Cruiser concept at the 2018 Auto Expo where it was one of their biggest highlights of the event

TVS Motor Company had one of the most happening stalls at the 2018 Auto Expo simply because of the interesting products that they had on display. One of them was a concept motorcycle called the Zeppelin which, as per the company, was targeted at the new-age long-distance rider.

And if the online buzz is to be believed, TVS has the production-version of the Zeppelin nearly ready to hit the roads and is set to begin testing soon. This will be followed by the motorcycle’s production version’s unveil which is going to take place at the 2020 Auto Expo.

If we talk about the motorcycle that was showcased last year, then one of the highlights was the fact that TVS had fitted the Zeppelin with a 220cc single-cylinder engine that was coupled with a one-of-its-kind Integrated Start Generator, or ISG in short.

This TVS-patented technology helps in starting the motorcycle faster by giving it an augmented boost and also offers what TVS calls as an e-boost option, which allows the rider to get more acceleration at the touch of a button. A 1200W regenerative assist motor with a 48V Li-ION battery also adds to the performance. In theory, this is supposed to give the motorcycle a great efficiency as well as great performance.

It was also loaded with features as the motorcycle got goodies like LED lighting system, connectivity features, digital instrument cluster, first-in-class smart Bio-key and also had an integrated HD action camera to help capture the riding adventures on the go.

As for the equipment, it got 41mm USD forks, a monoshock suspension at the back, tubeless spoked alloys, dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and is driven by a belt instead of a chain.

Although, it still remains to be seen as to which of these features make it to the production version of the Zeppelin And also, whether the Zeppelin name altogether will be carried over, as the TVS Akula concept that was showcased at the same auto expo, later turned out to be called as the Apache RR 310.