TVS XL 100 retrofitment kit for differently-abled is certified by ARAI and is developed in-house by the Hosur-based brand for differently-abled and senior citizens

TVS Motor Company has announced a retrofitment kit for its top-selling utilitarian, XL 100 for differently-abled persons. The homegrown manufacturer is offering the kit with special government benefits/discounts as well. The kit has been approved by ARAI as it underwent testing and it costs Rs. 11,237.

The Hosur-based company has designed and developed the retrofitment kit in-house and it provides an additional two wheels to make it convenient for the differently-abled persons and senior citizens of the country according to TVS.

The brand further says on its website that the kit enables “excellent” stability for the ease of riding. It also sticks by manufacturing standards as it is constructed from “best quality materials”. For the convenience, the retrofitment kit can be easily removed or fitted to the XL 100.

For high durability, the lightweight kit uses six-point mounting along with 16-inch gauge steel mudguard. The retrofitment system has secure provision for crutches and comprises of four Armstrong suspension and footrest for the pillion rider as well without any additional cost.

The kit has an optimum width for better stability of the moped and the frame structure is also strong. The XL 100 is an eccentric product within the brand’s domestic portfolio and the retrofitment kit adds to its appeal further as it can be used by physically challenged people.

The XL 100 is adored for its utility status and largely preferred by users in sub-urbs and villages due to its load carrying capabilities. Sold in Comfort and Heavy Duty variants, the XL 100 offers self-start in both variants. The XL 100 has 1.42 crore customers and counting.