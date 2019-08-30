TVS XL100 i-Touch HD Now Offered In CSD For Service Officials

TVS has now made available the XL100 i-Touch HD at CSD and it is sold alongside the Scooty Pep Plus and Apache RTR 160

TVS Motor Company has officially announced on social media that the i-Touch HD variant of the XL100 is now being made available for purchase at the CSD canteen. The Canteen Stores Department, CSD as it is commonly known as, was created decades ago to allow easy access to quality products of daily or regular use at prices less than that of in the market to the soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families.

The Indian manufacturer introduced the i-Touch variant of the XL100 in July 2018 and as other variants, it is primarily targetted at the rural market. The i-Touch HD (Heavy Duty) version of the XL100 sits at the top of the range with the easy-to-use self-start and it increases the convenience factor of the rider.

It is priced slightly higher than the XL100 Heavy Duty and XL100 Comfort variants at around Rs. 39,000 (ex-showroom) for private buyers. The TVS XL 100 i-Touch Start comes equipped with a self start powered by a 3Ah battery that is said to be 30 per cent more efficient than the conventional electric scooters.

Moreover, the TVS XL 100 i-Touch Start also features LED DRL, USB charging and a detachable rear seat for luggage mounting. It is powered by a 99.7cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 4.3 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,500 rpm.

It gets centrifugal wet clutch, single-speed transmission and roller chain drive. The XL100 i-Touch HD has a wheelbase of 1,228 mm and the fuel tank can hold up to four litres of petrol (including 1.3L reserve). The front and rear drum brakes measure 110 mm diameter each while a telescopic spring type hydraulic unit up front and swing arm with hydraulic shocks at the rear do the suspension duties.

The TVS XL100 i-Touch Heavy Duty variant tips the weighing scale at 80 kilograms and it has a maximum payload capacity of 130 kilograms. The XL nameplate has been a niche product in the Indian market for decades and its load-carrying abilities make it a genuine success among rural buyers.