TVS XL100 Goa Edition Fits The Party Mood At 2019 Moto Soul

The XL100 Goa Edition features a new funky Blue and fluorescent green paint scheme, digital instrumentation, and a front disc brake

TVS Motors showcased a customised version of XL100 as Goa Edition with fancy features and an attractive funky graphical treatment at a new event for performance motorcycle enthusiasts called Motosoul. The event is scheduled from 18th to 19th October in Vagator, Goa.

The XL 100 Goa Edition features a rounded mask at the front that has been directly lifted from the comfort variant of the XL 100. There have been no changes made to the handlebar except new fluorescent green paint. The XL 100 Goa edition also features a slightly different rider seat finished in the same fluorescent green paint scheme seen on the handlebar.

TVS Motors have removed the pillion seat and grab rail bar at the rear that has added a sporty appeal to the practical and no-nonsense moped. One of the major highlights of the XL 100 Goa Edition is a completely new LED round taillamp at the rear that goes well with the overall funky theme of this moped.

To add more practicality, the TVS XL 100 Goa Edition has also been fitted with new studded tyres at both ends. The XL 100 Goa Edition also gets a new light blue paint that gels well with the florouscent green colour scheme.

Take a closer look and you will also notice that it gets rectangular digital instrumentation that replaced the stock analog unit. The instrument unit could likely also feature the TVS Xconnect system as well that is already available with the Ntorq and the Jupiter Grande Edition.

Besides these minor cosmetic changes, there are no other major mechanical changes made to the motorcycle. The XL 100 Goa Edition is powered by the same 99.7cc, 4 stroke, single, cylinder engine that produces about 4.3 bhp of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,5000 rpm.

The braking duties of the XL 100 Goa Edition are handled by a petal disc brake at the front (the standard XL 100 uses drum brakes on both ends) and a 110 mm drum brakes at the rear. We hope TVS may launch this funky looking moped as a special edition or new variant in India soon.