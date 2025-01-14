TVS To Showcase Multiple New Bikes At The 2025 Auto Expo

TVS will likely showcase the much-awaited RTX 300 ADV at the 2025 Auto Expo along with a slew of other upcoming models

TVS is ready to participate in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo with a variety of exciting products. The models showcased in the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer’s pavilion will give us a good idea about the brand’s upcoming bikes and scooters. In this article, we will look at the possible upcoming TVS bikes that could be showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo.

1. TVS RTX 300 ADV

If TVS decides to showcase the RTX 300 ADV at the 2025 Auto Expo, it will be the brand’s showstopper at the event. The upcoming adventure bike from the home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer will likely be launched later this year. The ADV has already been spied testing in India on multiple occasions.

It will be powered by a 299cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled RTX D4 engine putting out 35 bhp and 28.5 Nm of peak torque. Once launched, TVS the RTX 300 ADV will rival the likes of BMW 310 GS, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure and Yezdi Adventure amongst others.

2. TVS Ronin DS

TVS will showcase the Ronin DS at the 2025 Motor Show. The motorcycle was first unveiled at Motosoul 2024 and it gets a slew of updates. The updated mid-spec DS variant of the Ronin gets dual-channel ABS as standard which will enhance the braking performance. In addition to this, 2 new colour options have been added to the palette i.e. Glacial Silver and Charcoal Ember.

The TVS Ronin DS continues to be powered by the familiar 225.9cc air and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 20.4 PS and 19.91 NM of peak torque. It is paired to a 5-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

3. New Ronin-Based Custom Bikes

TVS showcased multiple custom-made motorcycles based on the Ronin at the Motosoul 2024. This includes the Ronin Mizuno, Ronin Café Racer and Ronin Parakram. We will most likely see these bikes at the brand’s pavilion at the 2025 Auto Expo, showcasing the mod-friendly design of the TVS Ronin. In addition to this, we could also witness the Vortex 310 at the auto show, a supermoto-inspired design based on the Apache RTR 310.

4. Other Future Concepts

Apart from these aforementioned models, TVS could surprise us at the 2025 Auto Expo by showing its upcoming line-up like the updated Jupiter 125, iQube e-scooter, flex-fuel compliant bikes and possibly a new mild-hybrid scooter.