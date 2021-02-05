TVS To Likely Launch A New 310 CC Bike This Year; Naked or Adv?

The upcoming TVS 310 cc motorcycle will be the fourth product to be jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company after the TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS

The Apache RR 310 is TVS Motor Company’s flagship offering in the Indian market, and the motorcycle’s popularity seems to grow by the day. The TVS Apache RR 310 recorded a 132 per cent YoY growth in sales last month, as compared to December 2019. The entire package, including the handsome looks, comfortable ergonomics, powerful engine as well as premium quality; seems to work well for the sports bike.

It’s not new news that TVS is planning to introduce more premium motorcycles in the Indian market, and the automaker could start with a 310 cc naked sports bike, or an adventure tourer. The new bike is expected to share its powertrain with the Apache RR 310, while there could also be a range of other commonalities.

It should be noted that the Apache RR 310 has been jointly developed by TVS and BMW Motorrad, and the platform has also spawned two BMW motorcycles, i.e. the G 310 R naked streetfighter and the G 310 GS adventure tourer.

In an interview held in December last year, K. N. Radhakrishnan, President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director, TVS Motor Company, hinted that TVS could launch a new motorcycle based on the 310 cc platform sometime next year (2021), which will go on to become the fourth product that is co-developed by BMW Motorrad and the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer.

However, it is yet to be ascertained if the upcoming motorcycle will be a naked streetfighter, or if TVS would follow the latest trend and introduce an adventure tourer. That being said, the bike is expected to come equipped with the same 312.2 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine as the Apache RR 310, coupled to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch as standard.

This motor puts out 34 PS of maximum power at 9,700 rpm, along with 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. The Apache RR 310 also gets ride-by-wire throttle, which has helped TVS offer four different ride modes, namely Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. Other equipment on offer with the bike includes dual projector LED headlamp, LED tail-lamp as well as a dual-seat setup, an inverted cartridge telescopic front fork as well as front and rear petal disc brakes.