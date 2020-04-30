TVS To Launch New Flagship 310 CC Motorcycle Next Year – Report

TVS will launch a new motorcycle based on the BMW platform that spawned G310, G310GS and Apache RR310

TVS-BMW partnership has been doing a world of good for the latter as the G310R and G310GS have been performing well in sales numbers globally. Manufactured at TVS’ plant locally in Hosur, BMW Motorrad sells both the motorcycles abroad as well as in the domestic market.

The long sought after G310R and G310GS debuted in India with a shockingly premium price tag none had been anticipating and the high costs involved in their maintenance have led to them not being preferred largely by Indian customers over the years. Thus, BMW Motorrad could not endure the same level of success it did with the duo in the international arena for obvious reasons.

TVS and BMW are said to be preparing a fourth motorcycle out of their partnership and the development was confirmed by K. N. Radhakrishnan, President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director, TVS Motor Company in an interview. He said that BMW is “extremely happy” with their alliance as the G310R and G310GS are performing well in the overseas markets.

TVS launched its performance-based flagship motorcycle, the RR310, in late 2017 and it has become a decent seller for the homegrown manufacturer. The faired supersport average around 250 units last year monthly and spurred by its good reception, a brand new product will “possibly” be introduced next year and we cannot wait to see it.

Radhakrishnan explained that the same platform will bear “one more variant of that from TVS Motor Company”. It will be brand new as the Hosur-based firm looks to “constantly delight the customer” and be investing to bring up that product. Only a few months ago, the 2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 debuted with notable updates and is priced at Rs. 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

We do expect the new model to be a naked streetfighter having similar mechanicals as the Apache RR310. It could bode well as the flagship naked and it could be positioned to compete against KTM Duke 390. It is expected to be less expensive in pricing compared to its faired sibling, allowing TVS to lock horns with more KTM motorcycles.

*Pics For Reference Only