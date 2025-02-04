TVS To Launch New 300 CC Adventure Bike This Year

TVS showcased its upcoming adventure bike, the Apache RTX 300 at the 2025 Auto Expo; To go on sale later this year

The adventure bike segment is booming in India and all the major players are after it. The next big two-wheeler brand to join the bandwagon is none other than TVS Motor Company. The Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer will launch its first-ever ADV in the Indian market this year. Dubbed Apache RTX 300, the adventure bike was recently showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Let’s look at the details of the much-awaited upcoming TVS Apache RTX 300.

To begin with, the bike will be more road-focused, both in terms of design and hardware. Sporting the adventure touring stance, the RTX 300 will get a split headlamp setup upfront, a typical ADV beak, a tall windscreen and hefty fairing. In addition to this, it will feature a chunky fuel tank, exposed rear sub-frame, upswept exhaust, mid-set foot pegs and knuckle guards amongst others.

Based on the steel trellis frame, the RTX 300 shares its underpinnings with the Apache RR 310 and RTR 310. It is suspended by a set of long-travel USD forks at the front and a rear mono-shock. The ADV rides on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel, shod with block-pattern tyres. The braking department is handled by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard.

In terms of features, a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS alerts will be a part of the package. Moreover, the RTX 300 will also come with riding modes, switchable rear ABS, traction control, cruise control and cornering ABS.

The upcoming TVS Apache RTX 300 will be powered by the new RT-XD4 299cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with power output rated at 35 PS and 28.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

TVS will launch its first adventure bike in India sometime this year, most probably in the second half of 2025. We expect it to be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV will rival the likes of the all-new KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G 310 GS, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Yezdi Adventure amongst others.