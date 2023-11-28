TVS To Launch Multiple Electric 2-Wheelers, 3-Wheeler & ADV

TVS Motor Company is planning to expand its lineup with plenty of new models, ranging from new electric two-wheelers to ICE adventure bikes

TVS Motor Company is planning to make bold strides in the electric and adventure bike segments, signalling a dynamic shift in its product portfolio. The Chennai-based company has ambitious plans for the coming years, showcasing its commitment to innovation and diversity in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.

TVS is set to amplify its presence in the electric two-wheeler market. With two e-scooters already in its lineup, the company aims to introduce a series of two-wheelers, ranging in battery capacity from 5 to 25 kilowatts. This strategic move aligns with the growing demand for electric mobility in the Indian market, allowing TVS to cater to a broader spectrum of customers.

TVS is responding to the robust demand for its electric scooters by increasing the production capacity of the iQube to an impressive 25,000 units per month. The company is set to begin deliveries of its recently launched EV, the TVS X, in the current quarter. This addition to the electric portfolio is anticipated to be a key player in both domestic and international markets.

With close to 400 touchpoints dedicated to e-scooters, TVS is actively expanding its EV infrastructure. The focus is on providing a robust sales and service network to support the growing lineup of electric vehicles. This expansion enhances the accessibility and convenience for customers interested in embracing electric mobility.

Recognizing the potential in the electric three-wheeler market, TVS is actively developing an electric three-wheeler as well. This initiative aims to tap into the burgeoning demand for sustainable and efficient last-mile transportation solutions, particularly in international markets. The company is gearing up to bolster its presence in this segment with innovative electric offerings.

In tandem with its electric endeavours, TVS is gearing up to enter the adventure motorcycle segment. Speculations about it have been floating around for years now, and recently, the manufacturer trademarked the name “Apache RTX”, giving more weight to these rumours. The ADV will boast the TVS-BMW 313cc engine, advanced features, and an attractive price point. It will compete with the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, and BMW G310 GS.

TVS Motor Company’s commitment to electric mobility and adventure biking reflects its agility and adaptability in a rapidly changing automotive landscape. The company’s strategic approach involves continuous innovation, infrastructure development, and a keen focus on meeting evolving market trends.