TVS To Introduce New Bike On Sep 16, Updated Apache RR310?

The updated 2024 TVS Apache RR310 could feature new electronic aids, a new exhaust system, an updated engine and cosmetic revisions

TVS Motor Company has sent us an invite confirming that it will be hosting the world premiere of a new offering on September 16, 2024 at 3:30 pm IST. The media invite accompanies a teaser which shows the motorcycle clinching the top step of the podium at the Chang Circuit in Thailand with the best lap of 1:49:742 and a top speed of 215.9 kmph.

These numbers could be of the race-spec Apache RR310 and since TVS takes pride in bringing new motorcycles via track-to-road formula, we do expect the teased offering to be the updated Apache RR310. Coincidentally, the updated version of the faired supersport was caught on camera testing a few days ago and the spy images showed the presence of new winglets.

The wings on a MotoGP bike, particularly at the front, are crucial for generating downforce, which helps keep the bike firmly planted on the road. This is especially important for the front wheel, as it ensures better stability and control. These aerodynamic components play a significant role in preventing excessive wheelies and contribute to the overall safety of the motorcycle by enhancing grip and reducing the risk of losing control at high speeds.

Besides the new winglets, we expect TVS to employ a host of other cosmetic updates to the Apache RR310 and perhaps new electronic aids could be added to further spice up the proceedings. In addition to new paint schemes and graphics, new updates as part of the BTO programme are also likely while a new blacked-out exhaust system seen in the spy shot cannot be ruled out either.

Equipment such as heated and cooled seat, cruise control, bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, cornering ABS, etc could be introduced too. In a similar fashion to the Apache RTR 310 naked streetfighter, the powertrain could receive updates. The 312.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine currently produces 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm.

It could be tuned to pump out just over 35 bhp as in the RTR 310 and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.