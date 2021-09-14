TVS Teases New 125 Motorcycle – Raider, Retron Or Fiero?

TVS Raider 125 will be equipped with an all-new instrument cluster and it could take on Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Hero Glamour Xtec

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to introduce an all-new motorcycle on September 16 and a set of quadruple teaser videos have been released amping our anticipation. It appears to be a 125 cc motorcycle that will slot above the Radeon in the brand’s domestic lineup but we do not have an official confirmation on which nameplate it will carry as a number of names have been trademarked recently.

It could be christened the Fiero 125, Raider or Retron. From the teaser images, the Hosur-based manufacturer stresses the R word and thus we can supposedly eliminate the Fiero name. Since the motorcycle looks to be a rival for the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and recently launched Hero Glamour Xtec, the Retron name may be reserved for future use – bringing the ‘Raider’ into the spotlight.

It must be noted that TVS does not have any 125 cc offering locally but the company must have taken a long look at the Pulsar 125 eating into the sales numbers of the Pulsar 150 lately. With motorcycle prices steadily rising, consumers are preferring the less expensive and more fuel economical 125 cc motorcycles and TVS is the next in line to enter the space.

Back to the teasers, the motorcycle has a headlamp design influenced by the Apache series with triple LED beams and C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights. The fully digital instrument cluster is brand new and below which, the sleek LED turn signals exit out. It comprises bold speedo reading, rpm graph that red lines at 9,000 rpm, a gear position indicator and ride modes could also be on offer.

Other highlights from the teasers are twin boomerang-shaped LED tail lamp graphics, a wide handlebar setup with a central clamp having TVS wording, vibrant base body colour with glossy black fuel tank extensions, 3D TVS prancing horse logo and grey panels, single-piece grab rail, Fi stickering, split seats, sculpted side panels and fuel tank, switchgear shared with Apache 160 4V, single-channel ABS system, alloy wheels, keyhole at the back, etc.

As for the performance, the TVS Raider 125 could use a 125 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine producing around 11-12 PS maximum power and possibly 11 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed transmission. The exhaust note teaser does not sound too commuter-ish and is not too raspy either – giving a subtle feel as in the Apache series.