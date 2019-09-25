TVS Strengthens Presence In The UAE; Inaugurates New Showroom

TVS has announced a new distribution partnership with Al Yousuf MC and inaugurated a new showroom in Dubai

TVS Motor Company has today announced that it has partnered with Al Yousuf MC for as part of a new distribution partnership. It a subsidiary of Al Yousuf LLC in the United Arab Emirates. A dealership of 2,700 sq ft has been inaugurated along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai and is certainly the first of its kind for the Indian manufacturer in the region.

The showroom does not just have a sales department but also spare parts and come with the service facility. TVS says the product offerings are focussed on the personal commute and delivery segments in the United Arab Emirates. R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said the marquee showroom will help the brand in consolidating its presence in the UAE.

It is also said to be a strategic location in the automobile hub of Dubai, which will aid in good service and spare support to make a positive impact on the market. The Hosur-based company will be introducing the flagship Apache RR310 in that country’s “super-premium segment for racing enthusiasts”. Moreover, the TVS Apache RTR series will cater to the “premium segment”.

The range comprises of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition. Besides the motorcycles, TVS will also be debuting the successfully running Ntorq 125, Jupiter and Wego as well to widen the brand’s reach to the prospective customers.

In the commuter segment, TVS will launch the TVS HLX 150 and HLX 125 – the series that is globally attractive having garnered one million sales. Back to the Indian market, TVS recently introduced the Radeon special edition, Ntorq 125 Race Edition, Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition and Star City Plus special edition as part of festive season celebration.

Just as other two-wheeler brands, TVS has struggled through this year due to the drastic sales slowdown encountered by the industry. However, the 2020 Auto Expo could prove to be a difference maker as new models and concepts could be showcased signalling the direction of the brand’s future.