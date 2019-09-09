TVS Star City+ Dual-Tone Special Edition Launched In India At Rs. 54,579

TVS Star City+ Dual-Tone Special Edition comes with white and black two-tone exterior and contrast coloured shock absorbers

TVS Motor Company has today announced the introduction of the special edition Star City+ in the Indian market as part of the new arrival for the festive season. The Star City+ dual-tone model enhances the styling quotient of the already popular 110 cc commuter motorcycle. This has entered the market to give the buyers something new to think about in the entry-level mass-market range.

Targetting customers during the festive season, the TVS Star City+ dual-tone special edition comes with a white and black finish and it has to be admitted that the new paint scheme has brought in a refreshing vibe into the commuter’s lineup. The homegrown two-wheeler maker has equipped the Star City+ with an upmarket two-tone seat with contrast stitching, good-looking dual-tone mirrors and contrast coloured shock absorbers in red.

Other highlighting design details in the TVS Star City+ dual-tone special edition include honeycomb textured side panel grills, stainless steel muffler finish, aluminium black grab rail, upscale looking 3D emblems, sporty tail lamp, soft-touch switchgear, black-painted alloy wheels and engine area, blackened wind blast protector, sharp body panels and so on.

Priced at Rs. 54,579 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the TVS Star City+ two-tone edition does not get any changes on the mechanical as well as performance front. It continues to use the telescopic oil damped shock absorbers at the front and five-step adjustable hydraulic rear shock absorbers along with button type, tubeless tyres.

It costs Rs. 1,000 cheaper than the Kargil Edition of the Star City+. With no performance changes, the dual-tone special edition derives power from the 109.7 cc, single-cylinder engine producing 8.4 PS at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,000 rpm. It is connected to a four-speed constant mesh transmission.

Based on single cradle tubular chassis, it measures 1,980 mm in length, 750 mm in width, and stands 1,080 mm tall with a wheelbase of 1,260 mm and 172 mm ground clearance while the kerb weight is at 190 kilograms.