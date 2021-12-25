TVS Sold 10,040 Units of Raider 125 In November 2021

TVS Raider 125 uses a 124.8 cc three-value air-cooled single-cylinder ET-Fi engine developing 11.38 hp maximum power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque

TVS Motor Company introduced the Raider 125 in the domestic market midway through September 2021 and it has been well received amongst customers. In its very first month, the commuter with sporty credentials recorded a total of 7,057 units and last month, it had breached the 10,000 unit sales mark for the second time as 10,553 units were garnered in October 2021.

With 10,040 units in November 2021, the Raider 125 has made a strong impact in the 125 cc space and is priced at around Rs. 77,500 and Rs. 84,500 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) respectively. It is currently offered in Drum and Disc variants and the range could be expanded with the launch of a TFT equipped variant sometime in 2022.

The TVS Raider 125 competes against Honda SP 125, Hero Glamour Xtec and Bajaj Pulsar 125 in the Indian market and it derives power from a 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled three-value engine. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 11.38 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm.

The engine is paired with a five-speed transmission and the motorcycle is claimed to have a zero to 60 kmph acceleration time of 5.9 seconds. The Raider 125 has an Apache series influenced styling with a sharp LED headlight cluster, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, single-piece grab rail, sleek side panels, Raider 3D logo, muscular fuel tank, negative LCD screen, side stand engine cut-off, USB charging port, etc.

The braking duties are handled by a 240 mm front petal disc and 130 mm rear drum with synchronous braking tech and the motorcycle is suspended on telescopic forks at the front and monoshock rear with pre-load adjustability. It also boasts segment-first Power and Eco modes along with ItelliGo start/stop technology for higher fuel economy.

The TVS Raider 125 has a seat height of 780 mm with a wheelbase length of 1,326 mm. The fuel tank capacity stands at 10 litres and it tips the weighing scale at 123 kilograms. It rides on 80/100 front and 100/90 section rear tyres with 17-inch black alloy wheels. TVS is expected to launch more 125 cc motorcycles in the near future.