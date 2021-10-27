TVS Sep 2021 Sales Analysis – Apache, Jupiter, Raider, Ntorq, iQube

TVS posted 2,44,084 units in the month of September 2021 as against 2,41,762 units during the same period last year with a growth of 1 per cent

TVS Motor Company posted a cumulative domestic tally of 2,44,084 units in the month of September 2021 as against 2,41,762 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 1 per cent. The brand finished third in the overall manufacturers’ table ahead of Bajaj Auto, Suzuki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, and Piaggio.

The Hosur-based manufacturer garnered close to 16 per cent market share last month as against 13 per cent during the same period twelve months ago with a gain of 3 per cent. The XL100 was the most sold two-wheeler within the brand’s portfolio as 61,664 units were recorded against 68,929 units with 11 per cent negative growth.

The Jupiter posted a total of 56,339 units as against 56,085 units in September 2020 with a near flat growth. The Apache was the third most sold two-wheeler from TVS as the popular range posted 40,661 unit sales as against 37,788 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume growth of 8 per cent.

TVS Models (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. XL100 (-11%) 61,664 68,929 2. Jupiter 56,339 56,085 3. Apache (8%) 40,661 37,788 4. Ntorq (13%) 29,452 26,150 5. Sport (4%) 14,650 14,142 6. Radeon (3%) 13,296 12,859 7. Star City (8%) 8,766 8,105 8. Pep+ (-43%) 7,259 12,686 9. Raider 7,057 – 10. Zest (%) 3,837 4,536 11. iQube 766 7 12. RR310 (-29%) 337 475

The Ntorq 125 scooter had its range expanded recently with the inclusion of the Race XP variant and it finished fourth last month with 29,452 units as against 26,150 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 13 per cent. It was followed by the Sport commuter motorcycle that recorded 14,650 units as against 14,142 units with 4 per cent growth.

The Radeon 125 finished in the sixth position with 13,296 units against 12,859 units with 3 per cent growth while the long serving Star City managed to garner 8,766 units as against 8,105 units in September 2020 with 8 per cent jump. The Pep+ finished eighth with 7,259 units against 12,686 units and endured a massive de-growth of 43 per cent.

The newly launched Raider 125 made its presence felt in the sales table as it registered 7,057 unit sales in its first month and it finished ahead of Zest 110 scooter, iQube electric scooter and the flagship Apache RR310 faired supersport. The RR310’s 2021 version debuted only a few months ago and it can be customised under the BTO programme.