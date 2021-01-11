TVS Scooty Pep+ “Mudhal Kadhal” Edition Launched At Rs. 56,085

TVS Scooty Pep+ Mudhal Kadhal special edition is exclusive for the customers of Tamil Nadu ahead of the Pongal celebration

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of a limited edition Scooty Pep+ exclusively for the state of Tamil Nadu. It celebrates the most important festival for Tamilians in a calendar year as Pongal heralds the start of a new year in Tamil solar calendar. Thai Pongal is a traditional Harvest festival celebrating farmers and Agriculture in general and TVS has aptly named its as Scooty Pep+ “Mudhal Kadhal”.

Mudhal Kadhal translates to First Love and perhaps it could not get any more romantic than this ahead of the four-day fest between January 14 and 17. The Scooty has been a popular scooter for more than 25 years across the country pertaining to the needs of daily commuting and it has evolved over time. The limited edition is priced at Rs. 56,085 (ex-showroom, Chennai).

The Hosur-based manufacturer says the Scooty Pep+ “Mudhal Kadhal” celebrates the strong adoration for the Scooty brand among Tamil customers. You could readily see the Scooty Pep+ “Mudhal Kadhal” written in Tamil on the body panels, a certain first in the industry. It also boasts a striking new colour combination brown, grey, and black while the seat is finished in dual-tone colour.



The black and dark brown combo is enhanced by white seat stitching. Except for the changes to the colour scheme and graphics, everything remains the same mechanically as the Scooty Pep+ “Mudhal Kadhal” special edition derives power from the 87.8 cc single-cylinder BSVI compliant engine with ET-Fi Ecothrust technology and it develops a maximum power output of 5.4 PS at 6,500 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.

Claimed to be the number one economical scooter in India, the ET-Fi Ecothrust engine is said to have 15 per cent better performance and mileage. It features the TVS patented ‘Eazy’ Stand technology for reducing the effort of putting the centre stand by 30 per cent. The TVS Scooty Pep+ range’s prices start at Rs. 54,475 (Ex-showroom, Chennai).

The Scooty Pep+ comes with telescopic suspension, drum brakes at the front and rear, black alloy wheels, tubeless tyres as well as kick and self start. It tips the weighing scale at around 93 kilograms.