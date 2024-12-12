TVS RTX 300 cc Adventure Bike Spied For The 1st Time

The first ever TVS adventure bike is expected to launch by the middle of 2025, featuring a brand new 300 cc engine producing 35 PS and 28.5 Nm

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch a new adventure touring motorcycle by mid-2025. Currently undergoing testing, the motorcycle will be powered by a newly developed engine, which made its debut at the Moto Soul 4.0 festival in Goa last week.

While the 2025 BMW F 450 GS will be produced at TVS’s Hosur facility, the upcoming TVS adventure motorcycle will be an independent project. It will feature a newly developed engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, taking inputs from the 313 cc powertrain used in the flagship RR 310.

The TVS RT-XD4 300, the first engine under the RT-XD4 platform, is a 299.1 cc forward-inclined single-cylinder unit. It delivers 35 PS at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Key features include liquid cooling, a six-speed gearbox, ride-by-wire throttle, and an assist and slipper clutch.

Staying true to its dual-purpose adventure tourer design, the motorcycle comes with a tall windscreen, as seen in spy shots, along with a prominent front beak and long-travel suspension. It is expected to ride on 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes supported by a dual-channel ABS system, while aggressive fuel tank extensions add to its appeal.

The adventure motorcycle’s equipment list is likely to include a TFT instrument console with navigation and smartphone connectivity, along with adjustable clutch and brake levers. Other highlights are golden USD front forks, a monoshock rear suspension, a compact tail section, all-LED lighting, tyre hugger, split seats and an upright handlebar.

Building on TVS’s expertise demonstrated in the RR 310 and RTR 310, the upcoming adv could feature advanced electronic aids such as traction control, wheelie control and a six-axis IMU. Additionally, different ride modes and switchable rear ABS are likely to be offered. The spy images also show that the motorcycle has several commonalities with the Apache series including the body panels and exhaust system. It appears to directly rival Suzuki’s V-Strom 250 SX and KTM 250 Adventure.