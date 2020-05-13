TVS Ronin Trademark Applied, Likely For Upcoming Zeppelin Based Cruiser

The ‘Ronin’ name was trademarked by TVS Motor Company back in February this year, and it could spawn a cruiser based on Zeppelin concept

TVS Motor Company is one of the most popular manufacturers in India, and the Chennai-based manufacturer offers a host of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and an electric scooter in the market. In order to increase its market share, TVS continues to explore new segments and work on launching new mass-market two-wheelers in the country.

It has previously been speculated that TVS is working on launching an entirely new product for the 2021 model year, and it could either be a cruiser motorcycle, or an adventure tourer; both the spaces that are yet unexplored by the company. Earlier this year, the manufacturer trademarked a new product name called ‘Ronin’, which we expect could be the upcoming cruiser motorcycle that the homegrown automaker is working on.’

TVS did showcase a cruiser concept at the 2018 Auto Expo by the name of ‘Zeppelin’. It came equipped with full-LED lighting. Apart from that, the Zeppelin cruiser concept also sported a long-ish fuel tank, and a single-piece seat. If the Ronin is launched as a cruiser, it will be pitted against the Bajaj Avenger in the Indian market.

However, considering the increasing demand for adventure tourers in the country, the Ronin could also spawn TVS’ first ADV bike. The ADV motorcycle could share components with the BMW G 310 GS, and be offered at a more affordable price to rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the country.

On the contrary, the Ronin could also be a naked streetfighter based on the Apache RR 310, since TVS confirmed plans of launching another motorcycle in 2021 under its partnership with BMW Motorrad. Interestingly, Ronin is a Japanese word that means a wandering samurai who has no master. As a matter of fact, TVS did have a motorcycle in its line-up named Samurai, which was made in collaboration with Suzuki in the 1990s.

Only time will tell what the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer’s upcoming ‘Ronin’ has in store for us!