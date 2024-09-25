TVS Ronin Sees Big Price Drop, New Colour Announced Too

Before you get excited about the news, keep in mind that the price cut is only for the base SS variant, and it has been reduced by Rs 15k

It is the festive season already and almost all the brands are on fire providing offers and discounts left, right and centre in an attempt to increase sales after the industry-wide slowdown for all categories of vehicles in every department. In this article, we discuss the discount on the TVS Ronin that is being offered as part of the ongoing festivities.

The TVS Ronin currently is available in four variants: SS, DS, TD and TD Special Edition. As informed before the price has dropped only for the base SS variant, and after this discount the model now costs Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price cut increases the appeal of the Ronin SS variant, which becomes more obvious when you consider that the next variant in the Ronin line-up, the DS, is priced at Rs 1.57 lakh.

That increases the difference between the models to Rs 22k. Even if the DS variant justifies the premium it asks for with its additional features, it cannot beat the value-for-money quotient that the SS variant has especially after this mouth-watering discount.

Also Read: Updated 2024 TVS Apache RR310 Launched At Rs. 2.75 Lakh

TVS Ronin’s major competitors are the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Rs 1.50 lakh-1.75 lakh, ex-showroom, Chennai), and the Jawa 42 (Rs 1.72 lakh-1.98 lakh ex-showroom). With this price revision, TVS will surely hope to lure some prospective buyers to its showrooms.

TVS is also introducing a new ‘Midnight Blue’ colour scheme that comes with vibrant fluorescent green colour graphics, but this colour is exclusive to the top-end variant only. This bold new look enhances the motorcycle’s modern-retro appeal and stylish design elements.

Also Read: 5 Reasons Why New TVS Jupiter Is Better Than Honda Activa

Speaking about the motorcycle itself, the TVS Ronin is powered by an air/oil-cooled, 225.9cc, single-cylinder motor that makes 20.4hp at 7,750rpm and 19.93Nm of torque at 3,750rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. With its 14-litre tank brimmed, the Ronin weighs 160kg.

Even the base SS variant comes with features such as a fully digital display, all-LED lighting, adjustable brake and clutch levers and a USD fork. Considering just the base variant itself, it offers more equipment than the competition. Each of those features works to improve the functionality and ease of use of the motorcycle which is why the TVS Ronin has always had positive reviews from industry experts.