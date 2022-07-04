TVS Ronin Scrambler Leaks Ahead Of Launch Revealing All Details

TVS Ronin is a scrambler with neo-retro design cues and is expected to be powered by a new 223 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine

TVS Motor Company has been teasing a brand new motorcycle without revealing many details of its over the last few weeks. Ahead of its market launch on July 6, 2022 the motorcycle has been leaked online and it is not a cruiser based on the Zeppelin concept as reported online earlier. The pictures clearly show a scrambler-styled motorcycle with possibly new underpinnings.

The scrambler space has not been much explored in the domestic market and TVS’ promise of a “New Way of Life” could begin here as it looks to take advantage by being a first-time mover amongst the mainstream manufacturers at an affordable price range. The leaked images indicate the presence of a circular headlamp cluster with chrome casing, Ducati-styled hanging instrument console, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank and a side-mounted exhaust system with a black heat shield and silver finish to the tip of the canister.

Other highlights are a single-piece seat setup, TVS’ 3D logo on the fuel tank, dual-tone colour scheme, single-piece tubular grab rail, an upright handlebar positioning, two-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels, middle set footpegs, muscular rear fender, circular rearview mirrors, etc. The lighting system is expected to be an all-LED system with a compact LED tail lamp, T-shaped LED headlamp (leaked earlier and it can also be seen here) and LED turn signals and the engine protector can also be seen.

One of the major highlights of the TVS Ronin is the upside-down front fork system and the rear features a monoshock. The instrument cluster will more likely be fully digital with SmartXonnect connectivity enabling navigation, call and SMS alerts, etc. We do expect the scrambler to be positioned aggressively in a similar fashion to the Apache RTR range and thus it could cost around Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will be equipped with a single disc at the front and rear assisted by a dual-channel ABS system and expect a slipper and assist clutch to be made available as well. The rear subframe can also be clearly seen in the leaked image. It could be powered by an all-new 223 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine developing around 20 bhp max power and 20 Nm of peak torque.

With a lightweight chassis and a touring-friendly engine, TVS could target a wide range of customers and the transmission choice will more likely be a five-speeder. The dual-purpose studded tyres should aid the motorcycle to have good on- and off-road characteristics. We cannot wait to get our hands on the TVS Ronin!