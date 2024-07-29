TVS Ronin Parakram Custom Bike Pays Tribute To 25 Years Of Kargil Vijay Diwas

TVS Ronin Parakram gets a custom paint job, windscreen, body graphics and a new tail section; powertrain remains unchanged

On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, TVS Motor Company introduced a custom-made concept known as the Ronin Parakram. The motorcycle stands out with its captivating dual-tone green and silver paint scheme. It is equipped with a specially built tail section and a sleek silver windscreen positioned at the front, above the circular LED headlamp.

The single-piece custom seat is elegantly upholstered in rich brown suede and it completes the distinctive look of this custom-built concept. In essence, the TVS Ronin Parakram is a scrambler, a body type which has been gaining plenty of attention in India and many manufacturers have either stepped into the game or working on such projects.

Several bespoke details can be seen in the motorcycle including customised body graphics and the turn signals at the front and rear are finished in the shape of a bullet, sticking by the theme. The TVS Ronin Parakram runs on block pattern tyres wrapped around the dual-tone alloy wheels. You could also see ’25’ numbering on the rear cowl, a black sump guard and a side-mounted exhaust system.

In July 2022, TVS launched Ronin in India and is currently exported to global markets such as Indonesia as well. It comes with features such as Rain & Urban ABS modes, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), 41 mm Upside down front forks, rear monoshock, Glide Through Technology (GTT), assist and slipper clutch, 3-step adjustable lever, T-shaped pilot lamp, digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and voice assist.

The braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. As for the performance, the TVS Ronin derives power from a 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 20.12 bhp and 19.93 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission.

The TVS Ronin is currently priced at Rs. 1.50 lakh for the SS base variant while the DS costs Rs. 1.57 lakh, TD at 1.69 lakh and TD Special Edition at Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).