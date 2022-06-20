TVS Ronin 225 Cruiser To Be Launched On July 6 In India – Report

TVS Ronin 225 cruiser will be equipped with a new 223 cc single-cylinder engine producing around 20 bhp maximum power and 20 Nm of peak torque

TVS Motor Company has confirmed that it will bring a new motorcycle to the Indian market on July 6, 2022. As ever, the brand has been tight-lipped over what it will be and the speculations have been running wild. Many months ago, an entry-level modern retro motorcycle was spotted testing and it fuelled the rumour that the upcoming two-wheeler will be the Retron.

A couple of days ago, the headlamp design with a T-signature in the middle was leaked. The cluster had an LED headlamp with the LED lighting signature surrounded by a chrome casing. It was suspected to be the production version of the Zeppelin concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The rumour was further accentuated by TVS trademarking the Zeppelin R nomenclature.

It was not the only name trademarked by the Hosur-based manufacturer though as Ronin and Fiero 125 names were also registered. The ‘new way of life’ tagline and the launch invite sent to the media further pointed out the brand entering a new segment and thus introducing its first-ever cruiser would put the remaining pieces in the puzzle together?

We did think the same way but according to a recent report that emerged on the internet citing its sources, TVS could launch the Ronin 225 cruiser instead. It went on to say the TVS Ronin 225 will boast a retro-themed design in a similar fashion to a conventional cruiser and it could adopt a new circular instrument console as the Ducati Scrambler (what was believed to be the Retron test mule had such cluster but it had a neo-retro design theme).

It will be essential readouts such as speedometer, odometer, fuel level indicator, engine temperature indicator and so on. As for the performance, the TVS Ronin 225 will likely be equipped with an all-new 223 cc single-cylinder engine (with oil-cooling tech perhaps) good enough to generate a maximum power output of around 20 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a five-speed constant mesh transmission. As for the suspension, upside-down front forks (could be a golden-coloured unit as in the Zeppelin concept) and a monoshock at the rear could be utilised. The braking duties will likely be handled by disc brake at the front and rear assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.