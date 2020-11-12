TVS Registers ‘Retron’ Trademark, TVS’ Second Electric Scooter?

TVS currently has only one electric scooter in its line-up i.e. iQube, which was launched earlier this year, and is currently priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

In a week’s time, TVS Motor Company has trademarked three different names – first the Zeppelin R, which is expected to be a cruiser motorcycle, followed by the Raider which is likely TVS’ first adventure tourer offering. Now, the homegrown manufacturer has filed a trademark for the name ‘Retron’, so let’s decode what it could be.

The first possibility is that the aforementioned is actually an electric scooter, similar to the Creon concept TVS showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The inclusion of the term ‘retro’ in its name suggest that the scooter could feature retro styling elements. It could be positioned above the iQube, and serve as a direct replacement to the Ather 450 Plus.

The Retron could also be a retro-styled version of the Radeon motorcycle. Powering the motorcycle could be the same powertrain as the Radeon, however, its unique retro styling would ensure that it doesn’t cannibalize the bike it is based on.

TVS is yet to confirm any news about what the Retron is, and its too early to comment on the launch timeline as well as the expected price of the said product. TVS had recently launched the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, in order to mark the milestone of 4 million sales of its Apache series of motorcycles. The updated motorcycle comes packed with a range of first-in-class features, gets new colour options as well as new hardware.

Powering the updated Apache RTR 200 4V is a 197.75 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine, that belts out 20.5 hp of max power at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets preload-adjustable Showa front forks, and a preload-adjustable mono-shock setup at the rear. It also comes adjustable brake and clutch levers.

The 2021 Apache RTR 200 4V has been priced from Rs 1,31,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards, and rivals the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, as well as the Yamaha FZ 250 in the Indian market.