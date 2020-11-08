TVS Raider Name Filed For Trademark; To Likely Be An Adventure Tourer

TVS Raider could become a dual purpose adventure tourer based on the 310 cc platform or it could target the quarter litre space

TVS Motor Company introduced the updated version of the Apache RTR 200 4V a few days ago with adjustable Showa front suspension, three riding modes, three-step adjustable brake and clutch levers. With the addition of new segment-first features, the naked streetfighter has become a compelling offering.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the dual-channel ABS variant and it also gets a new matte blue colour scheme. TVS hit the headlines again when it filed a trademark for the ‘Raider’ name. It has also trademarked Fiero 125 and Zeppelin R as they could make way for a 125 cc commuter and a cruiser respectively.

While no official details of the motorcycle are available yet, the ‘Raider’ name indicates that it could be for a dual purpose adventure touring machine. The homegrown manufacturer is expected to introduce a new 310 cc platform-based model sometime next year. It could be a flagship naked streetfighter or a premium adv.

TVS’ motorsport expertise both domestically and abroad could come in handy while developing the possible adventure tourer. With the advs getting a lot of traction from customers, courtesy of Hero Xpulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G310GS and KTM 390 Adventure, the TVS Raider could fancy chances in this largely unexplored space.

The Hosur-based brand may adopt similar underpinnings from BMW G310GS as the adventure motorcycle could be positioned above the Apache RR310 supersport, which costs around Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering that the advs will generally cost a premium compared to its platform based siblings, the Raider could be priced around Rs. 2.7-2.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the G310GS carries a competitive pricing of Rs. 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in its BSVI avatar, TVS may have other ideas as it could target the quarter-litre space. This could help in positioning an adv between Xpulse and Himalayan to have a distinctive advantage in terms of pricing and adequate performance. If it turns out to be the case, it could rival the soon-launching KTM 250 Adventure in a price of around Rs. 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).