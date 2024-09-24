TVS Raider Is Now More Affordable By Rs 10k – But Is It Worth It?

The offer price that is being quoted is for the drum brake variant of TVS Raider and this makes the sporty commuter more affordable by Rs 10k

Ever since its launch, the TVS Raider 125 has been one of the highest selling motorcycles in TVS Motor’s stable. It has gone through a few minor changes in the form of special additions to keep the product fresh. Now in September 2024, TVS has slashed the entry price of Raider 125 ahead of the festive season.

TVS Motor is showering excitement among the 125cc commuter motorcycle buyers. The company has revised the pricing of Raider 125 and is now being offered at a much lower starting price point. The TVS Raider 125 now starts around Rs 10K lower than before.

This means that the sporty 125cc commuter will start at an attractive price of Rs 84,869 (ex-showroom), this is more than Rs 10K less compared to the Rs 95,219 (Ex-sh) starting price before the introduction of this offer. What is more attracting is that TVS Motor is claiming that customers can avail up to Rs 13,000 of savings with an exciting ROI (Rate Of Interest) of 5.55%.

Kindly note that the base Rs 84,869 (ex-showroom) is for the drum brake variant and the top-spec SX trim with all the bells and whistles goes all the way up till Rs 1,04,330 (Ex-sh). Other than these revised prices, there are no changes to the motorcycle. TVS Raider 125 continues to be offered in Drum, Single-Seat, Split Seat, SSE (Super Squad Edition) and SX variants.

The TVS Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve engine that produces 11.2bhp of power at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The motor is paired to a five-speed transmission. The company claims that the Raider can sprint from 0-60kmph in 5.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 99kmph.

This Raider 125 bike weighs 123 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres. The standard features on all variants of the motorcycle comprise an LED headlight with integrated LED DRLs, an LED taillight, a five-inch digital display, Idle Stop-Start system, two ride modes (Eco and Power), and generous under-seat storage.

This sporty commuter saw its highest sales during April 2024 when it sold 51,098 units that month, but after that it has been a downhill and the last 3 months it has declined drastically. This revised pricing for the festival season should be more than enough to ensure boost in sales in the upcoming months.